VinFast denies pausing VF3, VF6, VF7 assembly at Thoothukudi plant
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VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, has cleared up rumors about stopping production of its VF3, VF6, and VF7 models in India.
Despite a report suggesting suppliers were told to pause work over costs, VinFast confirmed that assembly at its Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu is moving ahead as scheduled.
VinFast says India remains key market
The company isn't backing down from the Indian market, calling it "India remains a key market in VinFast's long-term business and manufacturing strategy."
Backed by Vingroup, VinFast set up its first factory outside Vietnam here with space for 50,000 vehicles a year (and room to grow).
They had pledged to invest $2 billion and sold around 10,000 cars locally, including sales to its affiliate ride-hailing company Green SM.