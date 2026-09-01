VinFast halts VF3 VF6 VF7 development and manufacturing in India
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VinFast, the Vietnamese electric car brand, has temporarily halted development and local manufacturing plans for its VF3, VF6, and VF7 models in India.
The company told suppliers to hold off as it rethinks costs, a move that shows how tough scaling up can be, even with big $2 billion expansion dreams.
VinFast faces local parts cost overruns
Since launching in September 2025, VinFast's southern India factory could make up to 150,000 cars a year.
It has sold about 10,000 vehicles so far (including to its affiliate ride-hailing company Green SM), but has run into cost overruns with local parts.
Still, VinFast says India is key for its future and it plans to focus on electric vehicles made just for Indian drivers.