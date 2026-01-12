VinFast VF6, VF7 get up to ₹1.3L costlier in India
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has increased the prices of its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India by up to ₹1.3 lakh. The move marks the end of the company's introductory pricing strategy, which was aimed at drawing customers with a competitive price point. The new prices are expected to be reflected on VinFast's official website, as is customary with such updates.
VinFast VF6's price revised by ₹90,000
The VinFast VF6 has seen a price hike, with the base Earth variant's price increased by ₹80,000, while the higher-spec Wind and Wind Infinity variants have both witnessed an increase of ₹90,000 each. This brings the starting ex-showroom price of the VF6 to ₹17.29 lakh. The model packs a 59.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers an electric motor on the front axle with two different power outputs depending on its variants.
VinFast VF7's price increased by up to ₹1.3 lakh
The VinFast VF7 has also seen a price increase of up to ₹1.3 lakh. The Earth variant's price has been raised by ₹1 lakh while the Wind and Sky variants have seen hikes of ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh, respectively. This brings the starting ex-showroom price of the VF7 to ₹21.89 lakh. The model comes with two battery configurations: a 59.6kWh unit and a 70.8kWh unit, offering different power outputs depending on the variant chosen by customers.
Sales figures
VinFast's sales performance in 2025
Despite the price hikes, VinFast's sales performance has been impressive. The company sold 826 units in the 2025 calendar year, beating established players like Volvo and Tesla in the same period with 389 units and 225 units, respectively. It remains to be seen how these price adjustments will affect VinFast's ongoing sales momentum in India.