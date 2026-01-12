VinFast VF6, VF7 get up to ₹1.3L costlier in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has increased the prices of its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India by up to ₹1.3 lakh. The move marks the end of the company's introductory pricing strategy, which was aimed at drawing customers with a competitive price point. The new prices are expected to be reflected on VinFast's official website, as is customary with such updates.

Price adjustment VinFast VF6's price revised by ₹90,000 The VinFast VF6 has seen a price hike, with the base Earth variant's price increased by ₹80,000, while the higher-spec Wind and Wind Infinity variants have both witnessed an increase of ₹90,000 each. This brings the starting ex-showroom price of the VF6 to ₹17.29 lakh. The model packs a 59.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers an electric motor on the front axle with two different power outputs depending on its variants.

Price hike details VinFast VF7's price increased by up to ₹1.3 lakh The VinFast VF7 has also seen a price increase of up to ₹1.3 lakh. The Earth variant's price has been raised by ₹1 lakh while the Wind and Sky variants have seen hikes of ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh, respectively. This brings the starting ex-showroom price of the VF7 to ₹21.89 lakh. The model comes with two battery configurations: a 59.6kWh unit and a 70.8kWh unit, offering different power outputs depending on the variant chosen by customers.