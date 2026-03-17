You can charge your VinFast EV for free until 2029

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has announced an extension of its free charging program for customers in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The offer is valid until March 31, 2029. The company hopes this initiative will encourage more consumers to switch to electric vehicles and contribute to a cleaner environment in these markets.

Program Who are eligible for the free charging policy? The extended policy will provide free charging to all VinFast EV owners in the three countries. The service is provided through the V-Green-developed-and-operated charging network. It covers both existing and new customers, including private users and those using their vehicles for transportation services such as drivers on the Green SM ride-hailing platform.

Additional incentives A look at 'Trade Gas for Electric' program Along with the free charging policy, VinFast's parent company Vingroup has launched the "Trade Gas for Electric" program in India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The initiative offers an extra 3% discount on VinFast electric cars, and 5% on VinFast electric scooters for customers switching from old petrol vehicles. The offer is valid from March 11 to March 31.

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