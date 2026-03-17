You can charge your VinFast EV for free until 2029
What's the story
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has announced an extension of its free charging program for customers in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The offer is valid until March 31, 2029. The company hopes this initiative will encourage more consumers to switch to electric vehicles and contribute to a cleaner environment in these markets.
Program
Who are eligible for the free charging policy?
The extended policy will provide free charging to all VinFast EV owners in the three countries. The service is provided through the V-Green-developed-and-operated charging network. It covers both existing and new customers, including private users and those using their vehicles for transportation services such as drivers on the Green SM ride-hailing platform.
Additional incentives
A look at 'Trade Gas for Electric' program
Along with the free charging policy, VinFast's parent company Vingroup has launched the "Trade Gas for Electric" program in India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The initiative offers an extra 3% discount on VinFast electric cars, and 5% on VinFast electric scooters for customers switching from old petrol vehicles. The offer is valid from March 11 to March 31.
Corporate strategy
What did the company say?
VinFast's Deputy CEO of Global Sales, Duong Thi Thu Trang, said the company's initial free charging policy was well-received by consumers in Vietnam and other international markets. She added that extending this policy for another three years is part of their strategy to accelerate EV adoption. "When operating costs are optimized to nearly zero, consumers will have greater confidence and motivation to switch to green mobility," she said.