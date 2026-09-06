You can soon ride VinFast's electric two-wheelers in India
What's the story
Vietnamese automaker VinFast has taken its first major step toward entering India's electric two-wheeler (E2W) market. The company is looking to appoint dealers across the country and start local assembly of electric scooters. In a recent social media post, VinFast invited applications for exclusive dealership opportunities for its e-motorcycles in India, indicating that the launch of its two-wheelers in the country could be imminent.
Dealer recruitment
Applications for dealership opportunities will be accepted until September 15
In its advertisement, VinFast said it is looking to build an ecosystem around smart and sustainable electric mobility.
The company is seeking partners who can help expand its presence across India.
"The blueprint is ready. The ground is set. A major announcement is dropping very soon," the post added, noting that applications from prospective dealers would be accepted until September 15.
Manufacturing strategy
VinFast likely to use CKD route for local assembly
VinFast is said to be looking at production through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, with parts imported from its overseas plants and electric two-wheelers assembled at its car plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
S Sathyanarayanan, a two-wheeler dealer in Villupuram, said the E2W industry is still in its early stages of development but offers considerable room for growth.
Electric two-wheelers account for only around 9% of India's overall two-wheeler market as compared to conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.
Market approach
Dealerships need to understand India's diverse market
Bharat Kumar Chordia, Treasurer of FADA, said VinFast is a big e-bike company in Vietnam with experience in this segment.
He emphasized the need for dealerships to understand India's diverse market and be present close to buyers.
When asked about the variants of electric two-wheelers, VinFast did not elaborate at the time of writing.