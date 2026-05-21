VinFast unveils VF8 in Vietnam with smaller battery, stronger motor Auto May 21, 2026

VinFast just dropped the second-gen VF8 electric SUV in Vietnam, and it's got some interesting changes.

The new version uses a smaller 60.13 kWh battery (down from 87.7 kWh), which means range drops a bit to 500km (from 562km).

But on the bright side, the front motor is now more powerful, pushing out 228hp and 330 Nm, so you get a little extra zip compared to before.