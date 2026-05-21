VinFast unveils VF8 in Vietnam with smaller battery, stronger motor
VinFast just dropped the second-gen VF8 electric SUV in Vietnam, and it's got some interesting changes.
The new version uses a smaller 60.13 kWh battery (down from 87.7 kWh), which means range drops a bit to 500km (from 562km).
But on the bright side, the front motor is now more powerful, pushing out 228hp and 330 Nm, so you get a little extra zip compared to before.
VF8 starts ₹36.5L in Vietnam
The VF8 now rocks a sportier look with cool eyebrow-style DRLs on a V-shaped lightbar, fresh dual-tone alloy wheels, and a blanked-off grille.
Inside, there's an upgraded digital driver display and a more compact infotainment screen, plus comfort features like dual-zone climate control and advanced ADAS safety tech.
Price-wise, it starts at around ₹36.5 lakh in Vietnam, but don't expect to see it in India soon.