Volkswagen considers returning regular Golf to US if Mexico-built

Tariffs could block cheapest Golf trims

VW Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner says building Golfs closer to home could mean more options for US buyers. However, high tariffs might keep the cheapest trims out.

With sales dropping in recent years and Europe getting far more Golf choices, adding new trims could help VW win back some love in the US

Plus, even after the next generation arrives, which is not expected until 2030 at the earliest, VW could continue selling the current Mk8 model for a while, so fans won't be left hanging.