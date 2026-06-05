Volkswagen considers returning regular Golf to US if Mexico-built
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Volkswagen is thinking about bringing back its regular Golf models to the US later this decade.
Right now, only the sporty GTI and R versions are available, but that could change if VW shifts production from Germany to Mexico by 2027.
Tariffs could block cheapest Golf trims
VW Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner says building Golfs closer to home could mean more options for US buyers. However, high tariffs might keep the cheapest trims out.
With sales dropping in recent years and Europe getting far more Golf choices, adding new trims could help VW win back some love in the US
Plus, even after the next generation arrives, which is not expected until 2030 at the earliest, VW could continue selling the current Mk8 model for a while, so fans won't be left hanging.