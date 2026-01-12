Volkswagen's new massive range-extending EV looks like a Range Rover

Volkswagen has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV) with a range-extending petrol engine, the ID. Era 9X. The full-size SUV, which is being manufactured in China through the VW-SAIC joint venture, is based on last year's ID. Era concept model. The new vehicle features a unique design language tailored for VW models sold in China and is one of the largest cars ever produced by the brand.

Size A look at the dimensions The ID. Era 9X measures a whopping 5,207mm in length, making it longer than most large SUVs from the VW Group. It has a width of around 1,997mm, a height of 1,810mm, and a wheelbase measuring an impressive 3,070mm. The vehicle's heaviest variant tips the scales at a hefty 2,700kg.

Engine specs ID. Era 9X's powertrain and performance The ID. Era 9X is powered by a turbocharged, 1.5-liter petrol engine that serves as a generator to charge the battery. The four-cylinder unit produces 141hp and works with one or two electric motors. The base model comes with a single rear-mounted motor producing 295hp, while the twin-motor all-wheel-drive setup boosts total output to an impressive 510hp.

Range Battery options and driving range The single-motor version of the ID. Era 9X comes with a 51.1kWh battery, which can be upgraded to a larger 65.2kWh pack. The dual-motor configuration comes with the bigger battery as standard. Volkswagen claims that this upgraded battery provides over 400km of range on the CLTC cycle, suggesting that total driving range could exceed an impressive 965km depending on tank capacity.