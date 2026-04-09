Volkswagen launches refreshed Taigun in India on April 9

Taigun facelift adds linked LED headlamps

The facelift brings a sharper front with an illuminated logo and new LED headlamps linked by light bars.

While the side profile mostly stays put (expect fresh alloys), you'll spot updated LED taillamps and tweaked bumpers at the back.

Inside, there's expected to be a bigger infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster to look forward to.

Engine choices are expected to remain familiar, 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter TSI, keeping it competitive with rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.