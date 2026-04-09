Volkswagen launches refreshed Taigun in India on April 9
Volkswagen is rolling out the refreshed Taigun SUV in India on April 9, marking its first big update since 2021.
Built at the Pune plant, the new Taigun continues a strong run: over 143,000 units have been produced so far, with about 30% heading overseas.
Taigun facelift adds linked LED headlamps
The facelift brings a sharper front with an illuminated logo and new LED headlamps linked by light bars.
While the side profile mostly stays put (expect fresh alloys), you'll spot updated LED taillamps and tweaked bumpers at the back.
Inside, there's expected to be a bigger infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster to look forward to.
Engine choices are expected to remain familiar, 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter TSI, keeping it competitive with rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.