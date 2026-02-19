Volkswagen Tayron R-Line SUV debuts in India at ₹47 lakh

Volkswagen has launched its latest premium three-row SUV, the Tayron R-Line, in India. The new model is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits above the Tiguan R-Line in Volkswagen's lineup. The Tayron R-Line replaces the discontinued Tiguan Allspace and comes with a host of design changes to distinguish it from its five-seater sibling, the Tiguan.

Design details The SUV gets revised matrix LED headlights and light bar The Tayron R-Line features a sportier look with revised Matrix LED headlights, an updated center grille with an LED light bar, and new LED tail-light elements. It also gets illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear. The SUV is built on the MQB EVO platform but has a larger wheelbase than the Tiguan R-Line. It measures 4,792mm in length, 1,866mm in width and height of 1,665mm with a wheelbase of 2,789mm.

Interior amenities It features a premium 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system The Tayron R-Line boasts a premium interior with a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It also features a three-spoke steering wheel, silver dashboard trim across the cabin, illuminated R branding, and 30-color ambient lighting. Other highlights include an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and an augmented reality-based head-up display.

Engine specifications Can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds The Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that delivers an output of 204hp and torque of 320Nm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) that distributes power to all four wheels (all-wheel-drive). The SUV can go from zero to 100km/h in just 7.3 seconds with a top speed of 224km/h, making it an impressive performer in its segment.

