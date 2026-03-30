Volkswagen to reveal Taigun facelift, engines unchanged April 9 2026
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Volkswagen is set to reveal the refreshed Taigun SUV on April 9, 2026.
The facelift brings a sharper look with a slimmer grille, sleeker LED headlamps, and redesigned bumpers, all while keeping the reliable engines from before.
Taigun gets LED strip Google AI
Expect a connected LED strip across the front, wraparound taillamps, and fresh alloy wheels, though these upgrades might nudge up the price.
Inside, there's an upgraded digital instrument cluster and infotainment system with Google AI. Higher trims could get extras like a panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera.
Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, retaining the current turbo-petrol lineup.