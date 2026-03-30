Volkswagen to reveal Taigun facelift, engines unchanged April 9 2026

Taigun gets LED strip Google AI

Expect a connected LED strip across the front, wraparound taillamps, and fresh alloy wheels, though these upgrades might nudge up the price.

Inside, there's an upgraded digital instrument cluster and infotainment system with Google AI. Higher trims could get extras like a panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera.

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, retaining the current turbo-petrol lineup.