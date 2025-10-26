Everything we know about Volvo's upcoming EX60 electric SUV
What's the story
Volvo is all set to expand its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the launch of the EX60. The new model will be unveiled on January 21, 2026. The EX60 is an all-electric variant of the popular XC60 SUV and will play a key role in Volvo's strategy to capture a larger share of the premium mid-SUV segment.
Design evolution
Production and local assembly of the EX60
The teaser image of the EX60 hints at a familiar shape, with Volvo's signature headlamp and tail lamp design. However, it also shows a more crossover-like silhouette, unlike the boxy lines of the current internal combustion engine (ICE) XC60. This change indicates Volvo's future design direction for its SUV lineup. The EX60 will be produced at Volvo's Torslanda plant near Gothenburg for most markets, but could also see local assembly in countries like India where cost is a major factor.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Volvo EX60 SUV in India are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹67 lakh (ex-showroom).