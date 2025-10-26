Everything we know about Volvo's upcoming EX60 electric SUV

Design evolution

Production and local assembly of the EX60

The teaser image of the EX60 hints at a familiar shape, with Volvo's signature headlamp and tail lamp design. However, it also shows a more crossover-like silhouette, unlike the boxy lines of the current internal combustion engine (ICE) XC60. This change indicates Volvo's future design direction for its SUV lineup. The EX60 will be produced at Volvo's Torslanda plant near Gothenburg for most markets, but could also see local assembly in countries like India where cost is a major factor.