2028 Volvo XC60 arrives with better looks, improved hybrid powertrain
What's the story
Volvo has unveiled the 2028 version of XC60, its best-selling model, with a host of updates. The refreshed compact luxury SUV comes with a new design for the front and rear ends, as well as an improved plug-in hybrid powertrain. The updated XC60 will be available for purchase early next year at a price similar to its predecessor, which starts at just over $51,000 in the US.
Design
The SUV gets matrix LED headlights
The 2028 Volvo XC60 gets major design updates, including a new hood, front fenders, and fascia with a narrower grille and updated lighting elements.
The brand's signature "Thor's Hammer" daytime running lights have also been revamped for a more technical look.
For the first time in US-bound models, glare-reducing matrix LED headlights have been added to the SUV.
Aesthetic upgrades
New Heather Bronze paint color is available
Along with a new Heather Bronze paint color, the Volvo XC60 gets new wheel options in 20- and 21-inch designs.
The rear of the SUV has also been revamped with more sophisticated-looking taillights, liftgate, and rear bumper.
Inside, passengers are treated to an attractive cabin that now features even nicer materials, a new door-panel design, wood interior trim, and a nappa leather option called Cardamom.
Performance
It offers an estimated all-electric driving range of 126km
The Volvo XC60 retains its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, but now comes with a more powerful electric motor.
The total output remains at 455hp, but the battery pack has been increased to 38kWh from the previous 15kWh.
This gives the new XC60 PHEV an estimated all-electric driving range of up to 126km, more than any other plug-in hybrid currently sold in the US.
Tech
The SUV gets a host of driver-assistance upgrades
The new Volvo XC60 retains its top-of-the-line Bowers & Wilkins sound system and the tablet-like 11.2-inch center touchscreen.
The Google-based infotainment system now features Gemini AI, and the XC60's software can be updated over-the-air.
In terms of safety, the SUV gets a host of driver-assistance upgrades like automated emergency steering, lane-change function in Pilot Assist mode, cyclist detection alert for rear door opening, and a 360-degree camera system with a 3D view.