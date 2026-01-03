Alpina becomes BMW Alpina: How does it affect the brand?

Alpina, a brand synonymous with luxury and performance, is now officially part of the BMW Group . The acquisition, first announced in 2022, has been finalized this year. The newly integrated luxury brand will now be known as BMW Alpina. This marks a new chapter for both brands and raises questions about how Alpina's unique identity will evolve under its new ownership.

Brand evolution A legacy of luxury and refinement Alpina's journey began in 1965 with the Bovensiepen family, who started modifying BMW cars. Over the years, Alpina has differentiated itself from regular BMWs by focusing on luxury, refinement, and unique driving experiences instead of raw power. The BMW Group is well aware of this legacy and intends to maintain what made Alpina special while evolving it for a new era.

Design philosophy BMW Alpina: A blend of heritage and modernity The first sign of this new direction is the newly unveiled wordmark. BMW describes it as "clear, calm, and confident," with a centrally positioned rear badge to highlight the brand's independence within the BMW Group. The design pays homage to the asymmetrical Alpina lettering from the 1970s, combining elements from its history with a modern touch.

Customization options A promise of individuality BMW has promised that BMW Alpina cars will be built with an exceptional level of detail and craftsmanship. The company wants to create cars for passionate drivers who appreciate performance, comfort, and composure in equal measure. Buyers of BMW Alpina models will also get a host of bespoke upgrades to ensure each car has a strong sense of individuality.