Honda recalls CBR650R, CB1000 Hornet SP bikes in India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a recall for two of its popular motorcycle models, the CBR650R and CB1000 Hornet SP. The move comes as part of Honda's proactive approach to customer safety and satisfaction. The recall is due to separate issues affecting the turn signal system wiring on some units of the CBR650R, and excessive oil consumption in certain units of the CB1000 Hornet SP.
CBR650R's turn signal system issue
The recall for the CBR650R model affects units made between December 16, 2024 and May 4, 2025. Honda discovered during routine quality checks that a wiring part in the turn signal system could touch a metal component. Over time, vibrations could cause a short circuit, leading to malfunctioning or non-functioning lights on some bikes. This could pose safety risks for riders and other road users alike.
CB1000 Hornet SP's excessive oil consumption
The recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP affects the units manufactured between September 30, 2024 and August 22, 2025. Honda has found that some of these bikes may consume more engine oil than normal due to a specific part-related condition. If the oil level isn't regularly checked, it could lead to a drop in pressure and affect normal engine operation.
Free repairs for affected models
Honda has assured customers that the necessary repairs or part replacements will be done free of cost, even for those whose bikes are out of warranty. To check if their bikes are affected by this recall, users can either check the manufacturing dates or visit Honda's official website and enter their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The company has advised customers to contact their BigWing Topline dealer and schedule a service appointment for inspection and resolution of any issues found.