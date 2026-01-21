Honda recalls CBR650R, CB1000 Hornet SP bikes in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a recall for two of its popular motorcycle models, the CBR650R and CB1000 Hornet SP. The move comes as part of Honda's proactive approach to customer safety and satisfaction. The recall is due to separate issues affecting the turn signal system wiring on some units of the CBR650R, and excessive oil consumption in certain units of the CB1000 Hornet SP.

Bike 1 CBR650R's turn signal system issue The recall for the CBR650R model affects units made between December 16, 2024 and May 4, 2025. Honda discovered during routine quality checks that a wiring part in the turn signal system could touch a metal component. Over time, vibrations could cause a short circuit, leading to malfunctioning or non-functioning lights on some bikes. This could pose safety risks for riders and other road users alike.

Bike 2 CB1000 Hornet SP's excessive oil consumption The recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP affects the units manufactured between September 30, 2024 and August 22, 2025. Honda has found that some of these bikes may consume more engine oil than normal due to a specific part-related condition. If the oil level isn't regularly checked, it could lead to a drop in pressure and affect normal engine operation.

