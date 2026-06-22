Why no Indian electric two-wheeler maker is profitable yet

Cost pressures

High component costs and limited localization

Industry experts attribute the lack of profitability to high component costs, limited localization, and the need for continued investments in technology and distribution. Ashim Sharma, Senior Partner and Group Head, Business Performance Improvement Consulting (Auto, Engineering and Logistics) at Nomura Research Institute, said battery cells account for as much as 50% of vehicle costs but are largely imported. He added that motors and power electronics also have limited localization with many components still sourced from overseas suppliers.