Xiaomi launches 1st SkyNomad electric SUVs from ₹30L to ₹42L
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Xiaomi just dropped its first electric SUVs, the SkyNomad series, featuring four models: two five-seaters (N70 Pro, N70 Max) and two seven-seaters (N90 Max, plus the N90 Max Studio with a pop-up camping roof).
All use a gasoline engine as a generator for their electric motors.
Prices start at around ₹30 lakh and top out near ₹42 lakh.
Top SkyNomad model 1,705km range
Inside, you get smart features like NVIDIA Thor-assisted driving, lidar, radar systems, and a crisp 16.1-inch 3K touchscreen.
There's room for up to seven people plus loads of cargo space (up to 1,831-liter).
The top model can go up to 1,705km on a full charge and a full tank. So long trips or spontaneous camping? Totally doable.