Xiaomi launches 1st SkyNomad electric SUVs from ₹30L to ₹42L

Xiaomi just dropped its first electric SUVs, the SkyNomad series, featuring four models: two five-seaters (N70 Pro, N70 Max) and two seven-seaters (N90 Max, plus the N90 Max Studio with a pop-up camping roof).

All use a gasoline engine as a generator for their electric motors.

Prices start at around ₹30 lakh and top out near ₹42 lakh.