Xpeng's new flagship SUV, GX, is packed with smart tech

GX comes in RWD and AWD flavors

You get choices: go for the all-electric RWD model with a 270kW rear motor, or pick AWD for a punchy 430kW total output.

Both versions use advanced batteries and weigh in at around 2.7 to 2.8 tons.

There's also an EREV AWD version that combines a small petrol engine with electric motors if you want extra range flexibility.