Xpeng's new flagship SUV, GX, is packed with smart tech
Xpeng just dropped their new flagship SUV, the GX—a roomy six-seater packed with smart tech.
Built on the SEPA 3.0 platform, it features an 800V system and a cool "steer-by-wire" setup, so the car handles rear-wheel steering and adapts its suspension with AI for a smoother ride.
GX comes in RWD and AWD flavors
You get choices: go for the all-electric RWD model with a 270kW rear motor, or pick AWD for a punchy 430kW total output.
Both versions use advanced batteries and weigh in at around 2.7 to 2.8 tons.
There's also an EREV AWD version that combines a small petrol engine with electric motors if you want extra range flexibility.
Pricing and competition
Expect to pay between $57,700-$72,000 (400,000-500,000 yuan), which puts it above Xpeng's G9 and right in the mix with other high-end electric SUVs like Li Auto L9 and Zeekr 9X.
If you're after cutting-edge EV tech and don't mind paying premium, the GX is worth a look.