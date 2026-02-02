Yamaha India launches its first electric scooter at ₹1.7L

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has launched its first electric scooter, the EC-06, in India. The new model is priced at ₹1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available in select cities through Yamaha's Blue Square showrooms. The EC-06 comes in a single Bluish White color option and has been developed with a global perspective for urban commuters seeking an eco-friendly daily mobility solution.

Specifications The scooter can reach a top speed of 79km/h The EC-06 packs a 4kWh fixed battery pack, which powers an IPMSM (Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor). This system delivers a peak power output of 6.7kW and a maximum torque of 26Nm. The scooter can reach a top speed of 79km/h. Yamaha has designed the EC-06 for everyday urban use, striking a balance between performance and efficiency with its certified range of 169km.

Protection Offers 3 riding modes The battery of the EC-06 comes with a warranty of three years or 30,000km. The scooter is IP67-rated for the motor and battery, while other electronic components carry an IP65 rating. This ensures protection against dust and water. The Yamaha EC-06 also offers three riding modes - Eco, Standard and Power - letting riders prioritize efficiency or performance based on their riding conditions.

Tech specs Features a color LCD instrument cluster The EC-06 features a color LCD instrument cluster that displays real-time information such as speed, battery status, range, riding modes and connectivity alerts. It is compatible with the Yamaha Motor Connect R app for accessing vehicle data and smart features through smartphones. The scooter also offers a generous 24.5-liter of under-seat storage space for daily commuting needs like carrying helmets or small bags.

