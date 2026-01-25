LOADING...
Yamaha India recalls over 3L scooters due to brake issue

By Akash Pandey
Jan 25, 2026
11:50 am
Yamaha Motor India has issued a voluntary recall for over 3 lakh units of its popular 125cc hybrid scooters. The recall, announced on January 23, affects the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid models produced between May 2, 2024, and September 3, 2025. The company identified a potential problem with the front brake caliper in certain operating conditions.

Free replacement for affected scooters

The company has confirmed that the specific part will be replaced free of cost for all vehicles covered under this recall campaign. The decision was taken after it was observed that under certain operating conditions, the front brake caliper exhibits limited function in select units of these scooter models. This is one of the largest recalls by a two-wheeler company in recent years.

How to check if your scooter is affected

Owners of the affected models can verify if their scooter is part of the recall by visiting the voluntary recall section on the Yamaha Motor India website and entering their chassis number. Alternatively, they can visit their nearest authorized Yamaha showroom for assistance or contact Yamaha's toll-free number 1800-420-1600.

Yamaha's commitment to customer safety

Yamaha has reiterated its commitment to customer safety, saying it remains the company's highest priority. The recall has been initiated as a precautionary measure, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the issue is resolved quickly and efficiently. This includes providing free replacements for all affected scooters under this campaign.

