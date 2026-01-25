Yamaha India recalls over 3L scooters due to brake issue

Yamaha Motor India has issued a voluntary recall for over 3 lakh units of its popular 125cc hybrid scooters. The recall, announced on January 23, affects the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid models produced between May 2, 2024, and September 3, 2025. The company identified a potential problem with the front brake caliper in certain operating conditions.

Recall details Free replacement for affected scooters The company has confirmed that the specific part will be replaced free of cost for all vehicles covered under this recall campaign. The decision was taken after it was observed that under certain operating conditions, the front brake caliper exhibits limited function in select units of these scooter models. This is one of the largest recalls by a two-wheeler company in recent years.

Verification process How to check if your scooter is affected Owners of the affected models can verify if their scooter is part of the recall by visiting the voluntary recall section on the Yamaha Motor India website and entering their chassis number. Alternatively, they can visit their nearest authorized Yamaha showroom for assistance or contact Yamaha's toll-free number 1800-420-1600.

