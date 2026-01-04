Yamaha R2 set for India launch this year

Yamaha is gearing up to launch its latest sports bike, the R2, in India. The new model will be a step up from the popular R15 and will be manufactured locally at Yamaha's Chennai facility. The company plans to introduce the R2 during the festive season in 2026, marking a significant expansion of its product range in India.

Performance upgrade A step up from the R15 The Yamaha R2, codenamed 070, is expected to be powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of around 200cc. This would be an upgrade over the current R15 model's 155cc engine that delivers 18.4hp and 14.2Nm of torque. The slight increase in displacement is likely aimed at maintaining the fuel efficiency that has always been associated with the R15 series.

Export plans Yamaha R2 will also be exported The upcoming R2 will not only be sold in India but also exported to other international markets. This shows Yamaha's ambition to make a mark on the global stage with its new model. The bike will be the first to feature a 200cc engine from Yamaha, with more variants likely to follow in due course.