Yamaha R2 set for India launch this year
What's the story
Yamaha is gearing up to launch its latest sports bike, the R2, in India. The new model will be a step up from the popular R15 and will be manufactured locally at Yamaha's Chennai facility. The company plans to introduce the R2 during the festive season in 2026, marking a significant expansion of its product range in India.
Performance upgrade
A step up from the R15
The Yamaha R2, codenamed 070, is expected to be powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of around 200cc. This would be an upgrade over the current R15 model's 155cc engine that delivers 18.4hp and 14.2Nm of torque. The slight increase in displacement is likely aimed at maintaining the fuel efficiency that has always been associated with the R15 series.
Export plans
Yamaha R2 will also be exported
The upcoming R2 will not only be sold in India but also exported to other international markets. This shows Yamaha's ambition to make a mark on the global stage with its new model. The bike will be the first to feature a 200cc engine from Yamaha, with more variants likely to follow in due course.
Market competition
Competing with KTM and Hero
The Yamaha R2 will take on the likes of KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210 in the Indian market. This makes it a pretty competitive entry in the mid-range sports bike segment. The launch of this new model is expected to boost Yamaha's sales during the festive season in 2026, capitalizing on India's high demand for two-wheelers during this time.