Yamaha India to launch new sportbike and e-scooters this year

Yamaha Motor India is gearing up to expand its motorcycle portfolio with the introduction of the all-new R2 sportbike in 2026. The company will also launch two electric scooters, EC-06 and Aerox-E, which were unveiled last year. The new models are part of Yamaha's efforts to meet the demand for high-performance bikes and eco-friendly transportation solutions in India.

Performance upgrade R2 sportbike: A step up from R15 The upcoming R2 sportbike will be a major upgrade over the existing R15 model. It will come with a new engine, likely between 200cc and slightly above, and will be positioned above the current R15 in Yamaha's lineup. The company is said to have opted for this small increase in displacement to maintain good fuel efficiency, a feature always appreciated by customers of the R15 series.

Local production It will be designed and manufactured in India The new R2 sportbike will be entirely designed and developed in India. It will be manufactured at Yamaha's facility in Chennai. The company is targeting a launch date around the festive season of 2026, marking a major milestone in its Indian operations. This move highlights Yamaha's commitment to the Indian market and its focus on local production capabilities.

