Bengaluru: Woman Congress leader threatened with machetes over traffic dispute
What's the story
A Youth Congress leader, identified as Divya RK, was allegedly threatened with machete-like weapons by four men in Bengaluru's Amruthahalli area on Sunday evening. The incident took place around 7:30pm on the Amruthahalli main road. According to her complaint, Divya was dropping her son and his friends off at Talakaveri Layout when she saw a car blocking the road with its indicator on.
Confrontation details
Men abused and threatened Divya
Divya noticed four men inside the car smoking. She asked them to move their vehicle as it was causing a traffic jam. Instead of complying, the men allegedly abused her and questioned her authority. They then got out of the car, brandished long machete-type weapons, and threatened Divya with violence, allegedly saying, "Do you know who we are?"
Public intervention
Police are investigating the matter
Although the situation escalated in no time, locals managed to intervene and rescue Divya from the armed men. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene after the intervention from the residents. A complaint has been filed against four persons at Amruthahalli Police Station. The police are now investigating this matter further.