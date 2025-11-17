Fake Nandini ghee floods Bengaluru markets; TN racket busted

The Bengaluru Police have busted an interstate racket producing and selling fake ghee in counterfeit packaging of the Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) popular Nandini brand. Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The police seized 8,136 liters of adulterated ghee, large quantities of coconut and palm oil, ₹1.19 lakh cash, four goods vehicles used for transport, and machinery used to produce and pack the fake ghee.

Operation details Racket's modus operandi and police investigation The racket was operating from Tamil Nadu, where they prepared adulterated ghee to meet the demand for Nandini ghee in Karnataka. They filled the fake ghee into counterfeit Nandini sachets and plastic bottles that were similar to the original packaging. These products were then supplied to Bengaluru-based accused with official KMF distribution licenses who sold them at market price across wholesale shops, retail stores, and Nandini parlors in Bengaluru.

Case progress Arrests made and ongoing investigation The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Special Investigation Squad, and KMF vigilance wing worked together to track the operation for weeks. They raided multiple locations linked to Krishna Enterprises in Nanjamba Agrahara, Chamarajpet, owned by the main accused and their relatives. Those arrested include Mahendra, a licensed KMF distributor; his son Deepak; Muniraju, the supplier from Tamil Nadu; and Abhi Arasu, who transported the fake product to Bengaluru.