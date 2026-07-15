FIFA World Cup: Bengaluru pubs allowed to stay open late
What's the story
As the city gears up for the FIFA World Cup semi-final and final, Bengaluru's pubs, bars, and restaurants have been granted permission to stay open until 3:30am on three days this week. The decision was made by City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh after a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). The extension was in effect on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday and Sunday for the marquee matches.
Official announcement
CM Shivakumar announces extended timings for eateries
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the decision.
He wrote, "Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to."
"Following a request from the NRAI, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1am to 3:30am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late-night match screenings," he added.
Mixed reactions
Some pubs still waiting for official communication
Not all establishments are eager to embrace the change.
A representative of Doff Pub in Indiranagar told The New Indian Express that they were still waiting for direct communication from regulatory authorities despite public notices.
They said there was a due process for such matters and that, for now, they did not plan to screen World Cup matches.
Awaiting confirmation
Concerns over liquor service during extended hours
Other venues had a specific concern regarding alcohol service.
Dolphins Bar and Kitchen partner Amit Dev said the notices allowed pubs and bars to stay open till 3:30am but did not clarify if liquor could be served during that time.
He said if serving alcohol was not permitted, the venue would not screen the games.
Meanwhile, Chethan Hegde of 1522 said they were awaiting confirmation from the excise department for permission to serve alcohol till 3:30am.