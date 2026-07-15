FIFA World Cup: Bengaluru pubs allowed to stay open late

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the decision.

He wrote, "Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to."

"Following a request from the NRAI, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1am to 3:30am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late-night match screenings," he added.