Bengaluru traffic woes: Exam-bound schoolchildren take 2.5hrs to cover 4km

The Varthur-Gunjur stretch is under construction by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation. However, residents say the area is still riddled with bottlenecks, potholes, and poor road conditions.

Priti Singh from Candor Landmark Apartments said the biggest concern was that schools had exams.

"It is unbelievable an area contributing significantly to the city's economy continues to suffer from such poor infrastructure," she told TOI.