#1 Kimbal Musk
Kimbal Musk, younger brother of Elon Musk, tops the 2025 list as the world's richest celebrity chef with a net worth of $500 million.
His fortune comes from Tesla shares, restaurant ventures, and a shift from tech to food after co-founding Zip2 with Elon back in the '90s.
Now, he's all about combining business success with positive community impact.
Kimbal's ventures and achievements
Kimbal runs The Kitchen Restaurant Group in Illinois and Colorado, co-founded Next Door American Eatery, and launched Square Roots—a company growing fresh food indoors using cool tech.
He also started Big Green, building over 700 "Learning Gardens" in US schools to help kids learn about growing healthy food.
Recognized as Global Social Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018, Kimbal keeps blending profit with purpose.