1 Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk, younger brother of Elon Musk, tops the 2025 list as the world's richest celebrity chef with a net worth of $500 million.

His fortune comes from Tesla shares, restaurant ventures, and a shift from tech to food after co-founding Zip2 with Elon back in the '90s.

Now, he's all about combining business success with positive community impact.