'100 Million Jobs's initiative: Big plans for India's workforce
India just kicked off the "Hundred Million Jobs" initiative, aiming to create 100 million jobs over the next decade.
Launched by industry leaders Harish Mehta, A J Patel, and K Yatish Rajawat on January 5, 2026, this project focuses on entrepreneurship, reskilling young people, and helping small businesses grow beyond big cities.
Why does it matter?
India's economy is growing fast, but job creation hasn't kept up—about 12 million people join the working-age population every year.
The founders emphasize that boosting jobs isn't just about numbers; it's about stronger communities and better futures.
The plan brings together government, business, and civil society to make it happen.
Who's backing it?
Big names like N R Narayana Murthy and Rajiv Kumar are supporting the push.
The focus is on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which already drive about 30% of India's GDP.
With automation changing entry-level roles even as the economy grows, this initiative hopes to open up fresh opportunities where they're needed most.