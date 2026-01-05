'100 Million Jobs's initiative: Big plans for India's workforce

India's economy is growing fast, but job creation hasn't kept up—about 12 million people join the working-age population every year. The founders emphasize that boosting jobs isn't just about numbers; it's about stronger communities and better futures. The plan brings together government, business, and civil society to make it happen.

Who's backing it?

Big names like N R Narayana Murthy and Rajiv Kumar are supporting the push.

The focus is on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which already drive about 30% of India's GDP.

With automation changing entry-level roles even as the economy grows, this initiative hopes to open up fresh opportunities where they're needed most.