Foxconn's Q4 revenue hits record high, thanks to AI boom
Business
Foxconn just posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue—T$2.6 trillion ($82.7 billion) for Q4 2025, up 22% from last year and beating expectations.
The surge came mostly from huge demand for AI servers (think powering big tech like NVIDIA), even though iPhone sales slipped a bit due to currency issues.
Why does this matter?
Foxconn's growth shows how much AI is shaking up the tech world right now.
Their US dollar revenue jumped 26%, setting a strong pace for early 2026.
December alone hit a new monthly record, with revenue up nearly 32% year-on-year.
Even with some dips in phone sales, Foxconn's shares have climbed over 25% in the past year—proof that riding the AI wave is paying off big time.