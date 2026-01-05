Foxconn's Q4 revenue hits record high, thanks to AI boom

Why does this matter?

Foxconn's growth shows how much AI is shaking up the tech world right now.

Their US dollar revenue jumped 26%, setting a strong pace for early 2026.

December alone hit a new monthly record, with revenue up nearly 32% year-on-year.

Even with some dips in phone sales, Foxconn's shares have climbed over 25% in the past year—proof that riding the AI wave is paying off big time.