Shanghai's stock market kicks off 2026 with a bang

Analysts at Bank of America are pretty upbeat, expecting Chinese stocks could see a 10-15% room for further multiple expansion thanks to AI and high-tech manufacturing growth. Extra fuel might come from insurance fund investments, friendlier US Federal Reserve policies, and big political moments ahead like China's Two Sessions and President Trump's planned visit.

What's behind the rally?

Tech stocks are leading the charge—STAR50 jumped over 4%, and semiconductor shares hit their best level in three months.

Meanwhile, energy stocks struggled after US moves against Venezuela shook up some state-owned giants.

Still, firms like Huatai Securities say these bumps are "temporary," pointing out that ample market liquidity and positive policy signals should keep things moving upward.