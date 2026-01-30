158 companies, including Nestle and Bajaj Auto, reveal Q3 results today
Today's a big day for the markets—158 companies, including heavyweights like Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, and Meesho, are dropping their December quarter results.
These updates matter because they show how these brands are really doing behind the scenes.
Nestle India: Growth with a few bumps
Brokerages expect Nestle India's revenue to jump 10-11% from last year, landing around ₹5,241-5,304 crore.
That's thanks to stronger sales at home, and Kotak forecasts an 11% boost in exports.
Still, revenue dipped 6% compared to last quarter—looks like things slowed down after the festive rush.
Margins under pressure but FMCG strength holds
Profits for Nestle India are set to rise slightly year-on-year but slipped a bit from last quarter due to higher costs.
Margins took a hit from pricier milk and coffee but improved compared to the previous quarter.
Even with these challenges, Nestle is holding its ground as one of India's top FMCG players.