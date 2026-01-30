158 companies, including Nestle and Bajaj Auto, reveal Q3 results today

Brokerages expect Nestle India's revenue to jump 10-11% from last year, landing around ₹5,241-5,304 crore. That's thanks to stronger sales at home, and Kotak forecasts an 11% boost in exports. Still, revenue dipped 6% compared to last quarter—looks like things slowed down after the festive rush.

Margins under pressure but FMCG strength holds

Profits for Nestle India are set to rise slightly year-on-year but slipped a bit from last quarter due to higher costs.

Margins took a hit from pricier milk and coffee but improved compared to the previous quarter.

Even with these challenges, Nestle is holding its ground as one of India's top FMCG players.