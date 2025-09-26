18 IPOs open for subscription next week in India
What's the story
The Indian stock market is gearing up for a major influx of initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, with as many as 18 new listings set to debut. The upcoming IPOs include four mainboard issues and 14 from the SME segment. This unprecedented surge in public offerings is expected to test the liquidity and appetite of investors on Dalal Street, which hit three-week low as US curbs dragged IT and pharma stocks this week.
Upcoming listings
Glottis, Fabtech among mainboard IPOs to open next week
The four mainboard IPOs set to hit the market next week are Glottis, Fabtech Technologies, Om Freight Forwarders, and Advance Agrolife. Together, these companies hope to raise over ₹850 crore through their public offerings. Glottis Fabtech's ₹307 crore IPO opens September 29-October 1, with a price band of ₹120-₹129. It includes a fresh issue of ₹160 crore and an OFS of ₹147 crore. Fabtech Technologies will raise ₹230.35 crore through a fresh issue, priced at ₹181-₹191.
SME offerings
A look at SME IPOs
The 14 SME IPOs set to open for subscription next week cover a wide range of sectors, including logistics, technology, hospitality, and mobility. Some of the companies in this segment are Greenleaf Envirotech, Shlokka Dyes, Sunsky Logistics, Infinity Infoway, Sheel Biotech and Zelio E-Mobility. These listings offer retail investors plenty of options for public investments next week.