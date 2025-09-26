4 mainboard, 14 SME IPOs to debut next week

18 IPOs open for subscription next week in India

By Mudit Dube 06:21 pm Sep 26, 202506:21 pm

The Indian stock market is gearing up for a major influx of initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, with as many as 18 new listings set to debut. The upcoming IPOs include four mainboard issues and 14 from the SME segment. This unprecedented surge in public offerings is expected to test the liquidity and appetite of investors on Dalal Street, which hit three-week low as US curbs dragged IT and pharma stocks this week.