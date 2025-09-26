Starlink to launch in India soon: What we know

Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk's SpaceX, is set to launch in India within the next six months. The setup will cost about ₹33,000 upfront, and monthly plans will range from ₹3,000-₹4,200—much steeper than typical city broadband starting at ₹399.

Targeting villages, underserved areas Starlink is mainly targeting places where regular internet just doesn't reach.

It promises speeds between 25Mbps and 220Mbps using low-Earth orbit satellites with over 99% service availability.

While it could be a game-changer for villages and underserved spots, the high price means it's not really aimed at city users.

Limited availability at 1st At first, only 20 lakh users can sign up as Starlink tries to bridge India's digital divide.

The company got its license from Indian authorities earlier this year (2025), clearing the way for its entry.