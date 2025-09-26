FirstCry hit with ₹2 lakh crore penalty for unfair trade
FirstCry (M/s Digital Age Retail Pvt. Ltd.) just got a ₹2 lakh crore penalty from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for unfair trade practices.
The issue? They advertised products as "MRP inclusive of all taxes" but then added extra GST at checkout on discounted items, leaving shoppers confused about the real price.
FirstCry must now show both original and discounted prices
The CCPA has ordered FirstCry to clearly show both the original and discounted prices with all taxes included—no more surprise charges at checkout.
Extra fees like shipping must also be upfront.
FirstCry has already updated its website and app to follow these rules, and they're now banned from using this misleading pricing trick again.
The CCPA highlighted how important this is since FirstCry is such a major player in baby products across India and Asia.