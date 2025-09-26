FirstCry hit with ₹2 lakh crore penalty for unfair trade

FirstCry must now show both original and discounted prices

The CCPA has ordered FirstCry to clearly show both the original and discounted prices with all taxes included—no more surprise charges at checkout.

Extra fees like shipping must also be upfront.

FirstCry has already updated its website and app to follow these rules, and they're now banned from using this misleading pricing trick again.

The CCPA highlighted how important this is since FirstCry is such a major player in baby products across India and Asia.