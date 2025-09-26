Myntra launches 30-minute delivery in Kolkata ahead of Durga Puja

Myntra has launched its 30-minute delivery service, M-Now, in Kolkata . The move comes just ahead of the city's famous Durga Puja celebrations. The service will initially be available in select areas such as Lake Town, Bidhannagar, Alipore, New Town, Behala, and Ballygunge. It promises to deliver a handpicked range of fashion, lifestyle, and home products within half an hour.

Service expansion Over 400 brands, 6,000 styles on offer After its successful run in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, Myntra's M-Now now offers over one lakh trend-first SKUs from more than 700 domestic and international brands across all major metros. In Kolkata alone, shoppers can choose from over 400 brands and more than 6,000 styles. This includes popular names like Levi's, Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Adidas, Manyavar, as well as homegrown labels like Gosriki Kalini Saree Mall.

Festive range Ethnic wear, home essentials categories driving early demand Myntra's M-Now service also offers a wide range of products for Durga Puja. This includes embroidered kurtas, embellished heels and sandals, oxidized jewelry, and curated kurta sets for men, women, and children. The early demand in Kolkata has been strong, especially in ethnic wear, occasion wear, and home essentials categories. This shows the city's enthusiasm for last-minute Pujo shopping.

Customer focus A game-changer for last-minute shoppers Maneesh Kumar Dubey, Vice President of Category Management at Myntra, said that Durga Puja is the biggest occasion for locals, and Kolkata's celebrations are world-renowned. He added that the launch of M-Now in Kolkata ahead of this mega festive season will be a game-changer for last-minute shoppers. "This expansion aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences via speed propositions," Dubey said.