Odisha in talks with CDIL, Kaynes to boost semiconductor scene

CDIL and Kaynes's investments

CDIL is ramping up production with new assembly lines targeting 100 million semiconductor packages, plus working on advanced devices in Mohali.

Kaynes Technology is investing over ₹3,600 crore in new electronics facilities in Gujarat and Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Odisha has set aside 1,500 acres for future projects and is pouring ₹500 crore into a Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar—focusing on research and certification for the next wave of tech talent.

With rich mineral resources and coastal access, Odisha hopes these moves will spark real growth in its electronics industry.