Odisha in talks with CDIL, Kaynes to boost semiconductor scene
Odisha is in discussions with Continental Device India Ltd (CDIL) and Kaynes Technology to give its semiconductor scene a serious boost.
The state's offering extra incentives on top of national schemes, aiming to attract more investment and build up local manufacturing muscle.
As Hemant Sharma from the industries department indicated, this move is all about making Odisha a bigger player in India's chip game.
CDIL and Kaynes's investments
CDIL is ramping up production with new assembly lines targeting 100 million semiconductor packages, plus working on advanced devices in Mohali.
Kaynes Technology is investing over ₹3,600 crore in new electronics facilities in Gujarat and Bhopal.
Meanwhile, Odisha has set aside 1,500 acres for future projects and is pouring ₹500 crore into a Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar—focusing on research and certification for the next wave of tech talent.
With rich mineral resources and coastal access, Odisha hopes these moves will spark real growth in its electronics industry.