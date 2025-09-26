NatWest CEO Thwaite reorganizes leadership team after government exit

Thwaite pushes for higher profits to boost NatWest's valuation

Thwaite's push for higher profits helped the government finally sell its last stake in NatWest, even though there was a huge loss from the 2008 bailout.

Now, with digital banks like Monzo and Starling raising the bar, NatWest is doubling down on tech—teaming up with Accenture and Amazon Web Services for better data storage and putting more focus on AI to improve customer experience.