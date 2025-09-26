Next Article
NatWest CEO Thwaite reorganizes leadership team after government exit
Business
NatWest just made some big changes at the top as it moves fully into private hands.
CEO Paul Thwaite has reorganized the leadership team, with James Holian stepping in as chief customer and operations officer—a new role that merges several responsibilities.
Jen Tippin, who previously led HR and tech, is leaving the bank.
Thwaite pushes for higher profits to boost NatWest's valuation
Thwaite's push for higher profits helped the government finally sell its last stake in NatWest, even though there was a huge loss from the 2008 bailout.
Now, with digital banks like Monzo and Starling raising the bar, NatWest is doubling down on tech—teaming up with Accenture and Amazon Web Services for better data storage and putting more focus on AI to improve customer experience.