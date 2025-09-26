Penny stock Harshil Agrotech gets ₹113cr order

The company has 45 days to deliver everything to Ahmedabad APMC and select warehouses. They'll handle all logistics, get 30% of the payment upfront within a week of signing, and collect the rest after delivery checks. This fits right into their agri-trading business—and could give their short-term revenue a solid boost.

Stock is still up sharply over the past few years

Even after dropping 87% in price over the past year, Harshil Agrotech's stock is still up 310% in two years and 1333% in five.

On September 26 it closed at ₹0.86.

This new order might just bring fresh attention from investors next week.