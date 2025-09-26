Penny stock Harshil Agrotech gets ₹113cr order
Harshil Agrotech, a penny stock trading under ₹1, just scored a big ₹113 crore order from Heera Merchants to supply wheat and veggies like potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green chili, brinjal, and capsicum.
The news dropped on September 26 and is expected to be in focus when markets open Monday.
The logistics will be handled by Heera Merchants
The company has 45 days to deliver everything to Ahmedabad APMC and select warehouses.
They'll handle all logistics, get 30% of the payment upfront within a week of signing, and collect the rest after delivery checks.
This fits right into their agri-trading business—and could give their short-term revenue a solid boost.
Stock is still up sharply over the past few years
Even after dropping 87% in price over the past year, Harshil Agrotech's stock is still up 310% in two years and 1333% in five.
On September 26 it closed at ₹0.86.
This new order might just bring fresh attention from investors next week.