$2.8B pulled out of India-focused funds this year

Why the sudden shift in investor sentiment?

With the US imposing trade measures affecting India's exports—think textiles, pharma, and auto parts—profits are taking a hit and stock gains are fading fast (the Nifty 50 lost half its yearly rise in July).

Even big emerging market funds are dialing back on India for now, trimming their allocations as growth looks riskier.

If you're watching global markets or thinking about investing, these moves signal a shift worth paying attention to.