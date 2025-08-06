Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs amid cancer lawsuit challenges

Bayer still has nearly 90,000 employees globally

Bayer still has nearly 90,000 employees globally but is dealing with a wave of lawsuits in the US claiming its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

To handle these legal battles, the company has set aside $7.4 billion—including a fresh $1.37 billion just for ongoing cases.

Despite all this turbulence, Bayer says it's sticking with its current business model and working to resolve these challenges head-on.