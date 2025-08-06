JioStar wins exclusive broadcast rights for US Open Tennis Championships

The 2025 US Open (August 18-September 7) is bringing top players like Carlos Alcaraz , Iga Swiatek , Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and defending champs Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka. This year, Mixed Doubles gets a glow-up with a $1 million prize pool. Plus, JioStar promises multi-language commentary and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to make watching even more fun.

Jio's growing sports portfolio

With this move, JioStar is doubling down on its sports game—adding the US Open to its lineup that already includes IPL, Wimbledon, ICC events, and Premier League.

If you love sports or just want a better viewing experience, this is one to watch out for.