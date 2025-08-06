JioStar wins exclusive broadcast rights for US Open Tennis Championships
JioStar just scored the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream the US Open Tennis Championships in India from 2025 to 2029.
Thanks to this deal, you'll be able to catch every match live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar—no FOMO for tennis fans here.
US Open 2025: Major changes and exciting players to watch
The 2025 US Open (August 18-September 7) is bringing top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and defending champs Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka.
This year, Mixed Doubles gets a glow-up with a $1 million prize pool.
Plus, JioStar promises multi-language commentary and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to make watching even more fun.
Jio's growing sports portfolio
With this move, JioStar is doubling down on its sports game—adding the US Open to its lineup that already includes IPL, Wimbledon, ICC events, and Premier League.
If you love sports or just want a better viewing experience, this is one to watch out for.