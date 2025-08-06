Next Article
Air India to start in-house aircraft maintenance with SIA's help
Air India is bringing aircraft maintenance in-house with help from Singapore Airlines after a crash in June and an audit flagged 93 safety issues—the highest among Indian airlines.
Now, Air India will handle pre-flight checks and small repairs itself, instead of relying on AI Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL), aiming for safer flights and more control.
This is part of Air India's makeover under Tata Group
This move is part of Air India's big makeover since Tata Group took over in 2022.
With SIA owning a 25.1% stake, the partnership boosts Air India's ability to maintain its growing fleet of 570 planes—especially after being unhappy with AIESL's work.
For SIA, it's also a return to working together at a time when their own maintenance struggles led to profits dropping by over half this year.