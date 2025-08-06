Air India to start in-house aircraft maintenance with SIA's help

This is part of Air India's makeover under Tata Group

This move is part of Air India's big makeover since Tata Group took over in 2022.

With SIA owning a 25.1% stake, the partnership boosts Air India's ability to maintain its growing fleet of 570 planes—especially after being unhappy with AIESL's work.

For SIA, it's also a return to working together at a time when their own maintenance struggles led to profits dropping by over half this year.