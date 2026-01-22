35 % of NSE stocks hit 52-week lows

The ongoing market correction, which started at the beginning of 2026, has pushed over one-third of the stocks listed on India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) to their 52-week lows. Out of the total 2,493 stocks on the exchange, a whopping 881 have touched their yearly low levels. This accounts for nearly 35.3% of all NSE-listed companies.

Market analysis Market correction: A closer look at the numbers The current market correction is not just about stocks hitting their yearly lows. A closer look at the data shows that nearly 204 stocks are trading just 1-5% away from their yearly lows. Meanwhile, around 239 stocks are positioned 5-10% above their respective 52-week low levels. This indicates a broader impact of the market correction across different segments of NSE-listed companies.

Expert opinion Profit booking drives market correction, says expert Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, attributed the recent market correction to profit booking in mid-cap, small-cap and micro-cap stocks. He said this has led many of these counters to their 52-week low levels. While large-cap stocks have also come under some pressure, Bathini noted that most of the stocks hitting yearly lows belong to broader market segments rather than frontline indices.

Market resilience Resilience amid market correction: A silver lining Despite the ongoing market correction, a significant number of stocks continue to trade in positive territory. Out of these, nearly 398 stocks are trading 10-20% above their 52-week lows. Further, 578 stocks are positioned 20-50% higher than their yearly low levels. This shows that even amid a broader market downturn, some segments continue to perform well and remain resilient against the prevailing conditions.

