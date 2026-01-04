5 IPOs to open next week; here's what to know
Five IPOs are set to hit the Indian markets next week, starting January 5, 2026.
The lineup includes Bharat Coking Coal's mainboard IPO and four SME offerings.
Modern Diagnostic will also list on BSE SME on January 7.
What's happening with these IPOs?
Bharat Coking Coal is offering a ₹1,300 crore mainboard IPO—46.57 crore shares, or a 10% stake owned by Coal India. Anchor bidding starts January 8, and the public offer runs January 9-13.
Meanwhile, four SMEs are launching their own IPOs: Gabion Technologies (₹29.16 crore; Jan 6-8), Victory Electric Vehicles (₹34.56 crore; ₹41/share), Yajur Fibres (₹120.4 crore; ₹168-174/share), and Defrail Technologies (Jan 9-13).
Who are these companies?
Bharat Coking Coal runs mines and washeries in Jharkhand and West Bengal but saw its coal output dip this year.
Gabion Technologies makes materials for big infrastructure projects; Victory Electric Vehicles focuses on EVs; Yajur Fibres specializes in bast fibers; Defrail Technologies produces rubber parts for cars, trains, and defense gear.