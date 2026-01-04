India's retail inflation ticks up, but still way below last year Business Jan 04, 2026

India's retail inflation is set to rise to 1.66% in December 2025, after hitting a multi-year low of just 0.25% in October.

The main reason? Food prices—especially tomatoes—have climbed due to winter demand and earlier rains.

Even with this bump, inflation is much lower than the 5.2% seen last December.