5, Neil Shen (China)

Shen studied math at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and graduated with a master's degree in management from the Yale School of Management. He co-founded Ctrip and Home Inn—Ctrip had a Nasdaq IPO in 2003, and Home Inn went public (IPO year not specified in source).

Shen's recent successes

Lately, Shen's bets have really paid off: HSG invested in Manus (snapped up by Meta for over $2 billion after starting at just $85 million), and MiniMax's Talkie app went public in Hong Kong this January—it's now trading at five times its IPO price.