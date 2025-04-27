5 surprising ways to save money you might have missed
What's the story
In the world of personal finance, small habits go a long way in saving big bucks.
While conventional advice always revolves around budgeting and curbing expenses, other, lesser-known ways can help too.
These unexpected habits may not be on your radar yet, but they can definitely improve your financial health.
Here are five surprising ways to save money that you may have missed out on.
Round up
The power of rounding up purchases
One of the smartest ways to save without pinching too much is rounding up purchases.
Every time you purchase something, round up the final amount to the nearest whole number and keep the difference aside in a savings account.
For example, you spend ₹900, round it off to ₹1,000, and save ₹100. Gradually, these small amounts add up to a big sum without major lifestyle changes.
Cash days
Embrace cash-only days
Designate specific days when you only use cash for transactions instead of cards or digital payments.
This habit encourages mindful spending as it limits impulse purchases and helps track expenses more effectively.
By physically handling money, individuals become more aware of their spending patterns and are less likely to overspend compared to using cards or online transactions.
Auto transfers
Utilize automatic transfers for savings
Set up automatic transfers from your checking account to a savings account every month/week.
This way, you'll be saving consistently without having to actively decide it every time you get paid.
Even ₹500 transferred regularly can add up over months to make for a proper emergency fund or an investment capital.
No-spend challenge
Implement no-spend challenges regularly
Engage in no-spend challenges where you stay away from unnecessary purchases for a set period, be it days or weeks, to curb unnecessary spending habits temporarily.
During this period, focus on using what you already have at home rather than buying new things impulsively.
This practice not only saves money but also promotes resourcefulness.
Loyalty programs
Leverage loyalty programs wisely
Many retailers provide loyalty programs that offer discounts or reward points with every purchase made through them.
However, these benefits are often overlooked by consumers who don't actively participate in such schemes even when they frequently shop there.
By signing up for relevant programs at stores you often visit, and actually using them, shoppers can enjoy additional savings over time.
This is while still purchasing necessary goods/services they would buy regardless.