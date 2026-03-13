58% Indians taking up 2nd jobs to meet expenses: Survey

While salary is still the main draw for job seekers, work-life balance is what keeps most people around: 57% say it's their top reason for staying put. Indian workers are also feeling upbeat: 79% trust their company's future, and employers share that optimism.

Indians lead in using AI at work

Portfolio careers (juggling multiple gigs) are catching on, with 55% interested in having more than one income stream.

Indians also lead globally in using artificial intelligence, or AI, at work: 89% say it boosts productivity.

Globally, more than half (about 52%) are actively seeking opportunities to future-proof their skills.