58% of small-cap stocks trading below 3-year averages

What's the story?

If you're interested in investing or just curious about market trends, here's the scoop: small-caps tend to react more sharply to global uncertainty because they're more volatile.

Right now, 90% of small-caps are below their 200-day average price.

But here's the twist: despite all this, some investors see opportunity. Small-caps are looking undervalued compared to bigger companies and could offer good value if you're willing to ride out the risk.