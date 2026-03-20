58% of small-cap stocks trading below 3-year averages
Business
Small-cap stocks in the BSE 500 are feeling the heat from recent geopolitical risks, with more than half (58.3%) now trading below their three-year averages, much more than large- and mid-cap stocks.
The BSE SmallCap index has weakened from earlier highs.
What's the story?
If you're interested in investing or just curious about market trends, here's the scoop: small-caps tend to react more sharply to global uncertainty because they're more volatile.
Right now, 90% of small-caps are below their 200-day average price.
But here's the twist: despite all this, some investors see opportunity. Small-caps are looking undervalued compared to bigger companies and could offer good value if you're willing to ride out the risk.