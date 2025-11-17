Worrying: Workplace stress might cost India 8% of its GDP

A new report from The Live Love Laugh Foundation, utilizing data from the McKinsey Health Institute, has sounded alarm bells over India 's corporate mental health crisis. The study found that a staggering 59% of Indian employees are experiencing burnout, with nearly half citing workplace stress as their biggest mental health trigger. The impact on productivity and retention could cost India $350 billion annually, or about 8% of its GDP.

Business impact Report urges businesses to prioritize mental health In light of these findings, The Live Love Laugh Foundation has released a report titled "Transforming Mental Health in Corporate India: A Roadmap for Action." The document calls on Indian companies to view mental health as a core business priority rather than an HR formality. It stresses that employee well-being directly impacts productivity, retention, culture, and long-term competitiveness.

Action roadmap Companies need to take systemic action The report outlines a four-phase approach for companies to follow. It starts with rigorous data collection to understand employee sentiment and organizational maturity, followed by leadership alignment to build cultures of care and psychological safety. The document stresses the need for integrating mental health into everyday workflows, policies, and leadership behaviors. It also urges companies to focus on long-term resilience through continuous monitoring and empathetic management.